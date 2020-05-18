-
Aleah Vose Named MD at KCLC (89.1 The Wood)/St. Charles, MO
With the graduation of ERICA DECOSTA from LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY, ALEAH VOSE has been named the new MD for Triple A KCLC 89.1 THE WOOD)/ST. CHARLES, MO effective TODAY (5/18)
VOSE said, "I am very excited to be the new MD at KCLC. I cannot wait to finally get to speak to all of you this week! ”
VOSE can be reached at (636) 949-4887 or at kclcmusicdirector@lindenwood.edu.
