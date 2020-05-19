Z-92 Brings Home The Bacon

SUMMIT MEDIA's Active Rock KEZO (Z-92)/OMAHA, NE helped the local agricultural community with it's “Bring Home the Bacon" promotion which connected listeners to J & H MILLING to purchase a whole live hog for a discounted price of $92 each.

Local farmers in the area raise pigs on a strict schedule that only allows a short time frame from maximum weight to processing. Once a pig exceeds 330 pounds, it becomes too large for processing plant equipment and this is causing thousands of livestock to be euthanized and destroyed.

“Hearing the news about the meat processing plants across the MIDWEST closing due to the pandemic, our station wanted to help local producers by offering an alternative, bypassing the supply chain, and going directly from feeder to table,” said SUMMIT MEDIA OMAHA President KATHY HIGGINS. “Knowing that Z-92 reaches more men in the OMAHA area than any other station in the market and are avid hunters, we thought we may have a solution. I am very proud that our team was able to connect with BRYON at J & H MILLING to provide customers who have the skills to bypass the processing bottleneck and avoid the alternative.”

“The thought of having our livestock go to waste is disheartening,” says J & H MILLING's BRYON JANATA. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with SUMMIT MEDIA and Z-92 to help us sell some of our product directly to the consumer for personal processing. We have a lot of hogs ready for market with nowhere to go, but now we have a temporary solution.”

In less than one week, more than one-hundred fifty pigs have been purchased by Z-92 listeners.

