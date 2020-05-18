Kirshbaum (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1)-Triple A WCLZ/PORTLAND, ME PD/Brand Manager RANDI KIRSHBAUM has exited the cluster after 38 years, and in a FACEBOOK post, she attributes her firing to the company insisting that she come in to the office despite health issues that left her concerned about exposure to COVID-19.

KIRSHBAUM, who joined the SAGA cluster as PD and midday host at WMGX in 1982 and later programmed Oldies WYNZ and hosted on WCLZ, WYNZ, and Country WPOR, wrote that SAGA told her she "cannot effectively do my manager’s job without being in the office, although I have been successfully working remotely for the past six weeks." She added that while her doctor recommended she work from home to avoid exposure to the CORONAVIRUS, "SAGA gave me an ultimatum, saying that if I did not show up to the office today, I would no longer be employed. I love my job, but I’m not willing to die for it."

KIRSHBAUM's 50 year career includes hosting at KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS, WKTK/BALTIMORE, WHFS/WASHINGTON, and WBCN/BOSTON before joining the PORTLAND stations.

ALL ACCESS has reached out to SAGA PORTLAND management for comment.

