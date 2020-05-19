NASCAR Listener Study

A study commissioned by ADLARGE MEDIA through NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES collected some data about sports fans who listen to NASCAR race coverage on MOTOR RACING NETWORK and PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK, both represented for ad sales by ADLARGE, with the results profiling the NASCAR radio audience.

The study said that 84% of those intending to listen this season are existing NASCAR fans; 87% of existing NASCAR fans have a positive impression of the sponsors of the events, while 28% of new-to-NASCAR listeners feel the same way; and 75% of NASCAR fans saying they are more likely to purchase from NASCAR sponsors and advertisers.

“Everyone at MRN is proud to deliver live broadcasts to our legions of passionate fans for the first time since early MARCH and hope that this provides some relief during this very difficult time,” said MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ. “We are also excited at the opportunity to introduce NASCAR racing to new fans, as we know there is pent up demand across the American sports public.”

“We’ve seen the loyalty of NASCAR fans transfer to brands associated with their racing events,” said ADLARGE CRO DON WACHSMITH. “With so many new listeners tuning in to broadcasts from MRN and PRN, our advertisers can reach an engaged audience that will likely turn into loyal customers.”

