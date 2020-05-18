Kevin Mayer To TikTok

DISNEY's Chairman Of Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, KEVIN MAYER is leaving the company to become CEO of TIKTOK. MAYER also is being named chief operating officer of BYTEDANCE, TIKTOK’s parent company.

MAYER’s portfolio includes DISNEY’s international channel and studio operations and the Company’s direct-to-consumer streaming businesses globally, including DISNEY+, ESPN+, HULU and HOTSTAR.

According to THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, DISNEY veteran REBECCA CAMPBELL will succeed MAYER's as chairman of Director-to-Consumer and International.

