Ryan Seacrest (Photo: A Katz/Shutterstock.com)

Fans were concerned about RYAN SEACREST's health after the SUNDAY, MAY 17, AMERICAN IDOL finale, in which he slightly slurred his words and his right eye appeared larger than his left. Fans expressed their concerns for the 45 year old star on TWITTER asking if he was OK.

That concern grew during TODAY's (5/18) episode of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, when he did not join KELLY RIPA as cohost. “RYAN worked late last night on AMERICAN IDOL, so he’s taking the morning off,” RIPA said on the show.

“RYAN did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his publicist said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine today. “Like many people right now, RYAN is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The rep added: “Between LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, AMERICAN IDOL, On Air With RYAN SEACREST, and the DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

« see more Net News