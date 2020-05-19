-
Benztown Serves Up Free Memorial Day Weekend AudioPack
BENZTOWN has cooked up a MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack, available to radio stations for free this week. The BENZTOWN MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack has all the SFX and musicbeds to set the three-day weekend vibe for stations of all formats.
Available now through FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.
Sign up for the BENZTOWN Birdcage Liner, the monthly e-newsletter for radio professionals here and BENZTOWN’s audio imaging pros will send you the download link for the holiday audiopack.
