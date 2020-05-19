Benztown Audiopack

BENZTOWN has cooked up a MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack, available to radio stations for free this week. The BENZTOWN MEMORIAL DAY Weekend AudioPack has all the SFX and musicbeds to set the three-day weekend vibe for stations of all formats.

Available now through FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.

Sign up for the BENZTOWN Birdcage Liner, the monthly e-newsletter for radio professionals here and BENZTOWN’s audio imaging pros will send you the download link for the holiday audiopack.

« see more Net News