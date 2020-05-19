Jim Fox (Credit: John Kiesewetter)

CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO reports that radio veteran JIM FOX has died from pancreatic cancer at his home in TEXAS.

FOX came to CINCINNATI in 1974 from his hometown of SLIDELL, TX and hosted the popular Q102 Morning ZOO while in CINCINNATI at (then Top 40) WKRQ. He was named PD the following year. In later years, he was morning host for crosstown Country WUBE (B105), leaving there in 2000 and returning to TEXAS.

Industry veteran RANDY MICHAELS, who worked with FOX at Q102 told reporters, "JIM was a success on the radio in DALLAS, INDIANAPOLIS, and SAVANNAH, but was especially loved in CINCINNATI, getting big ratings first on WKRQ and then on WUBE. JIM was a great talent coach and had an ear for hit music. JIM had a warm, low key personable approach on and off the air. It was no act. A lot of us will miss DUANE PRUITT, aka JIM FOX."

Read more here.

« see more Net News