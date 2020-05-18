Madonna (Photo: JStone / Shutterstock.com)

Last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 5/15), ALL ACCESS reported the hackers who stole confidential files about stars including LADY GAGA from an A-list power lawyer claim to have sold all their “dirty laundry” on President DONALD TRUMP to a secret buyer, and now they’re demanding at least $1 million for details on MADONNA.

Hacking group REvil cyberattacked entertainment attorney ALLEN GRUBMAN’s NYC law firm and stole 756 gigabytes of documents on stars including BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MARIAH CAREY and U2. They doubled their ransom demand to $42 million at the time after GRUBMAN refused to pay, stating the FBI considered the hack “an act of terrorism.”

Now, THE NEW YORK POST updates, "REvil revealed the TRUMP documents were off the market, stating, 'Interested people contacted us and agreed to buy all the data about the US president... We are pleased with the deal and keep our word.' They added, 'We are preparing to auction MADONNA data … The buyer has the right to do whatever he sees fit with the data.”

