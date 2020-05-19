Simulcast

With the move of iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WBZY/ATLANTA from its old 105.3 frequency to 105.7 as "Z105.7" in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/20) and the move of Urban WRDA from 96.7 to 105.3 as WRDA (105.3 THE BEAT) (NET NEWS 5/4), THE BEAT's former 96.7 FM frequency is now simulcasting WBZY, with the combination billed as Z105.7 y Z96.7.

“The 105.7 FM simulcast on 96.7 FM will create full market coverage for Spanish Contemporary music and programming,” said PD ORLANDO ROSA. “This allows us to serve the Hispanic community in the North and South and the larger signal will also allow more fans to wake up and enjoy ENRIQUE SANTOS’s show as well as other fan-favorite programming.”

