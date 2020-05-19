More Data

TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast management platform has expanded its consumption analytics to allow publishers to view data across an entire program, network, or organization, including verified plays, average time spent listening, listener retention and drop-off, and other metrics.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of consumption analytics within OMNY STUDIO, providing publishers with the ability to dive deeper into their audience data and gain a more holistic view of the performance of their podcast content,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “Adding the ability to view consumption data at the program, network, and organizational level will enable publishers to make increasingly informed content decisions, helping them to both retain and grow their listening audiences.”

