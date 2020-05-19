Jacobson

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO morning co-host AMY JACOBSON is embroiled in another controversy over her journalistic ethics, this time getting banned from ILLINOIS Governor J.B. PRITZKER's press briefings after she spoke at a "Reopen ILLINOIS" rally at which Nazi imagery was used to criticize PRITZKER.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that JACOBSON, along with crosstown CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO morning host ERICH "MANCOW" MULLER, spoke at the rally, and the appearance raised questions from journalists about JACOBSON being an advocate and activist rather than a reporter.

JACOBSON, who hosts mornings with DAN PROFT on THE ANSWER, was fired as a reporter by NBC O&O WMAQ-TV in 2007 when she was caught on video wearing a bathing suit in the yard of the home of the subject of a news story, a man whose wife had gone missing.

« see more Net News