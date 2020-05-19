Celebrating Father's Day

SBS ENTERTAINMENT, the live music entertainment division of SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS), will celebrate FATHER'S DAY throughout the month of JUNE with a special edition of its MI CASA ES TU CASA LIVE MUSIC SERIES. ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ, BANDA MS, GERARDO ORTIZ and CHRISTIAN NODAL will headline the live audio stream performance series across some of SBS's leading radio stations and the LAMUSICA app.

SBS ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ALESSANDRA ALARCÓN commented, "Celebrations have become especially meaningful and have played a significant role in keeping us virtually connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic. We're thrilled to be working with some of the biggest names in Latin music to celebrate fathers, our heroes at home, on the frontlines and in communities across the nation, through their love and passion for music."

SBS CEO RAUL ALARCÓN added, "This series is very special to my sister, brother and me because we share an extremely close bond with our father and chairman of SBS. From our house to yours, we encourage the Hispanic community to join us as we tune in to each performance in JUNE. It will be memorable and full of surprises for dads and the whole family."

The MI CASA ES TU CASA LIVE MUSIC SERIES will air on SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA)/LOS ANGELES, Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA)/SAN FRANCISCO and Regional Mexican WLEY (LA LEY 107.9)/CHICAGO. All of the concerts will air at 7p (EDT/CDT/PDT) and will also be streamed on the LAMUSICA app.

« back to Net News