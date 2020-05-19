Tiagz (Photo: PRNewsfoto / Sony / ATV)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter, rapper and producer TIAGZ. From CANADA, TIAGZ has become a viral success on the video-sharing platform TIKTOK where he has 1.8 million followers. He's also built 3.9 million SPOTIFY listeners and has a record deal with EPIC RECORDS. TIAGZ first single with EPIC, "THEY CALL ME TIAGO (HER NAME IS MARGO)" is out now.

SONY/ATV Manager, A&R BRITTANY PERRY commented, "TIAGZ has an undeniable global sound that takes his music to the next level – we're excited to welcome him to SONY/ATV and support his rising career."

TIAGZ added, "I'm hyped to join the SONY/ATV team – thank you JON PLATT and BRITTANY PERRY. I remember walking into SONY/ATV for the first time, and I felt like I was at my friend's house – super awesome."

