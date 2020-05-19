Dixie and Charli (Photo: Bryant/Cadence13)

CADENCE13 and UTA's RAMBLE podcast network has added a show with TIKTOK personalities CHARLI and DIXIE D'AMELIO. The as-yet-untitled show will debut this SUMMER.

“We’re so excited to share what’s happening with us and our family since this all started,” a comment attributed to the sisters in a press release reads. “Most of what we share is less than a minute long -- usually seconds -- so it’s actually gonna be fun to be able to talk with our fans and break down everything going on in our lives, and we’re excited to be part of the RAMBLE family.”

“CHARLI and DIXIE represent everything we look for in our premium lineup of stars on RAMBLE, and within our CADENCE13 family” said Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Their incredibly infectious, engaging, creative and entertaining personalities will come to life in a new way for their millions of fans on this podcast, and we are ecstatic about launching this new platform together.”

“The D’AMELIO sisters are a force to be reckoned with and we couldn’t be more excited for their break into podcasting with RAMBLE,” said UTA Head Of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM. “This collaboration is a testament to our collective passion for refreshing and genuine storytelling and we look forward to CHARLI and DIXIE delivering incredible content.”

