Kenny Chesney (Photo: Allister Ann)

Country superstar KENNY CHESNEY has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG).

UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman and CEO TROY TOMLINSON said, “I met KENNY when he was 24 years old. He played me four or five songs in my office on his guitar. I remember the vivid lyrics. I can still recite them today. We have enjoyed lots of success together, and lots of fun times and lifelong memories. I am grateful to continue to represent him and his music and look forward to delivering outstanding opportunities through UMPG.”

Added CHESNEY, “TROY TOMLINSON has been part of my creative life since I was a young dreamer hoping to capture some life in songs. To be reunited with him, as well as to work with JODY GERSON and the entire team at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING inspires me to keep reaching for those same dreams, seeking truly special songs as a writer and an artist blessed to bring other people's songs to the world, too."

TOMLINSON joined UMPG NASHVILLE in 2019 after serving as as Pres./CEO of the NASHVILLE division of SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING since 2005 (NET NEWS 6/17/19).

