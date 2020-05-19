Supporting St. Jude

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has partnered with ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL for a new livestream series, #SingForStJude, to benefit the hospital. Artists signed to the label will perform three-song sets and speak about their support for ST. JUDE during their performances.

Participating artists are: ADAM DOLEAC, LANCO’s BRANDON LANCASTER, JAMESON RODGERS, MATT STELL, MITCHELL TENPENNY, NIKO MOON, RACHEL WAMMACK, RYAN HURD and TENILLE TOWNES. The artists will post their performances to their individual FACEBOOK fan pages, and ST. JUDE will cross-post those videos to its page on the platform.

WAMMACK kicked the series off with an at-home concert on THURSDAY, MAY 15th, and TOWNES will perform TODAY (5/19) at 4p (CT). The rest of the schedule is below (all times Central).

THURSDAY 5/21, 4p — LANCO’s BRANDON LANCASTER

MONDAY 5/25, 4p — MITCHELL TENPENNY

WEDNESDAY 5/27, 5p — MATT STELL

SATURDAY 5/30, 8p — JAMESON RODGERS

MONDAY 6/1, 4p — NIKI MOON

WEDNESDAY 6/3, 4p — ADAM DOLEAC

FRIDAY 6/5, 4p — RYAN HURD

