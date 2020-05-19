Walsh

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (INDEPENDENT 88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSIOIN VIEJO announced TODAY (5/19) that music legend JOE WALSH will begin hosting a one-hour weekly show beginning SATURDAY, MAY 23rd at 6p. It will be called “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock n’ Roll Radio Show.”

WALSH, who is a big supporter of the station and came up with the idea for show, said, “This public radio station serves the community I live in and is funded by listeners. I like that men with ties don’t decide what I listen to. My show will be a mixture of music I love, music I think people will want to hear and stories behind some of these songs that I’m pretty sure no one knows about. Hopefully, the show will generate some more listeners and support for the station, and we will have a lot of fun in the process.”

Station GM PATRICK OSBURN said he was grateful for WALSH’s longtime support of the station, and pleasantly taken aback when the music legend suggested the show. “While we hate seeing all the shows and festivals cancel this summer, we are thrilled to have JOE killing time on 88.5’s airwaves. It will be great for JOE, the station and listeners!”

Station PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR said, “JOE has been a longtime contributor and friend of the radio station, but now that he has his own show, he’s truly part of the 88.5-FM family. I can’t wait to hear his stories. JOE WALSH is rock royalty."

« see more Net News