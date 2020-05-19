Kandy Klutch, R.I.P.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS sends our deepest condolences to the many friends and family members of KANDY KLUTCH (aka NANCY FROELICH) on her recent passing, as noted on her FACEBOOK page (5/15). She'd had a run of serious health issues over the last year or so.

KANDY had worked for some great radio stations over the years including WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and WAPE (THE BIG APE)/JACKSONVILLE among many others including the early days of XM RADIO. KANDY joined ALL ACCESS in JUNE of 1995 and called on Top 40 stations to promote music and find out what was going on. She also helped with updating NET NEWS and other content when ALLACCESS.COM launched in OCTOBER of 1995.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, "KANDY was a good friend for easily 35+ years and a terrific air talent. Upbeat, bright, fun and slightly bent -- a good way -- with her sense of humor. She truly loved being on the air and making personal appearances, and it showed all over in her performance. When KANDY joined ALL ACCESS our desk sat across from each other and when on the phone at the same time with radio or clients we'd get louder and louder trying to talk over the other person so that whoever was on our call could hear us. It was truly real life comedy.

"KANDY was always in a good mood, took life in stride and had a big heart for those less fortunate or who she'd learned had just lost their job. She'd make calls for them to see if she could find them an opening. That was KANDY. Thank you KANDY for being you and huge thanks for your help in the early days of ALL ACCESS. We will all miss you."

ALL ACCESS will pass along details of services.

