What Up, Dog?

The FOREVER DOG COMEDY NETWORK has moved its podcasts back to ART19 for hosting and dynamic ad insertion. The network will be bringing its lineup of over 25 comedy podcasts and the recently-announced 11-show slate of LGBTQ+ podcasts to be launched in JUNE tp ART19's platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome FOREVER DOG back to ART19,” said ART19 CEO SEAN CARR. “They create incredible, binge-worthy shows with some of the most brilliant comedic and creative minds. Our latest innovations on ad technology will only help FOREVER DOG continue to flourish and expand its audio revenue.”

FOREVER DOG PRODUCTIONS CEO GARY REISMAN said, “FOREVER DOG is always looking to be one step ahead of the market. We firmly believe ART19’s technology, hosting platform and ad serving capabilities will provide unique opportunities that will fuel FOREVER DOG’s ad sales efforts as well as our own marketing initiatives.”

