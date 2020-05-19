'The Justin Moore Podcast'

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s JUSTIN MOORE launched a 15-episode podcast series, "The JUSTIN MOORE Podcast,” TODAY (5/19). The project, co-hosted by MOORE and his tour manager J.R. a.k.a. "THE HANDLER," features a behind-the-scenes look into MOORE’s life at home, on the farm and on tour. The first episode is available now and can be heard here.

The free podcast is produced by SPORT & STORY and can be found on all platforms, including iTUNES, SPOTIFY and GOOGLE PLAY. Additionally, it will broadcast each week on MOORE's YOUTUBE channel, and will be shared via his social accounts. New episodes will debut on TUESDAYs.

« see more Net News