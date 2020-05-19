Jamie Cologna

Global music and entertainment agency WMA has opened a publicity division in NASHVILLE and hired former CAA and SMACKSONGS staffer JAMIE COLOGNA as Publicist, and the department’s first hire. The company’s NASHVILLE office has been overseen by former SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and WARNER UK marketing executive HANNAH DUDLEY since it opened in 2018 (NET NEWS 2/15/18).

COLOGNA joined SMACK last year as as Executive Asst. to CEO SHANE MCANALLY and Pres. MICHAEL BAUM (NET NEWS 4/4/19).

WMA Founder & Global CEO SEB WELLER said, “I’m thrilled to see our NASHVILLE operations and publicity team continue to expand with the new PR department. With such a wealth of talent in NASHVILLE, I’m excited that we are now able to offer full-service PR to local artists and brands alongside our existing and global clients. With the addition of JAMIE, we are incredibly pleased to welcome another industry leader to our 50-plus strong global team.”

"I’m incredibly excited to be joining WMA and to bring my love for PR to the team,” said COLOGNA. “WMA is such an innovative organization and the services they offer really do set them apart from the rest. I’m so grateful for their support and honored they chose me to expand their PR efforts in NASHVILLE.”

WMA employee staff in LONDON, NEW YORK, LOST ANGELES, NASHVILLE and MELBOURNE. Its client roster includes UNIVERSAL MUSIC, SONY MUSIC, WARNER MUSIC, SPOTIFY, NETFLIX, EA GAMES, DISNEY, VEVO and ADIDAS.

