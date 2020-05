Winners

The INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ARTS & SCIENCES' WEBBY AWARDS have announced the winners for this year's honors in both the main and listener-voted People's Voice award categories.The 24th annual event, subtitled "WEBBYS FROM HOME" due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, honors podcasts, websites, video, advertising, and games in digital form.

Media Company of the Year was NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, winner of 15 WEBBY AWARDS overall, followed by HBO, CNN, and CONDE NAST. Special Achievement Winners included Person of the Year AVI SCHIFFMANN, the 17-year-old creator of the first COVID-19 tracking site NCOV2019.LIVE; NEXTSTRAIN.ORG founder TREVOR BEDFORD; Voice of the Year THE DAILY; GOOGLE CLASSROOM; Artist of the Year D-NICE; KRISTEN BELL; JOHN KRASINSKI's "SOME GOOD NEWS"; MILEY CYRUS; MASSIMO BOTTURA; SWIZZ BEATZ + TIMBALAND; Breakout of the Year HOUSEPARTY; INVISIBLE HANDS and SHOPPING ANGELS; THE BLACK FAIRY GODMOTHER; THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL's SWAB SQUAD; and JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY's Dr. TATIANA PROWELL.

WEBBY podcast winners:

Features

Best Branded Podcast or Segment:

SILICON VALLEY: RECODE/DECODE, HBO

Best Host

MANOUSH ZOMORODI and JEN POYANT, ZIGZAG, STABLE GENIUS PRODUCTIONS

Best Individual Episode

THE CHERNOBYL PODCAST, HBO

Best Mini Series

DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA, OSM AUDIO/WNYC STUDIOS

Best Original Music / Sound Design

13 MINUTES TO THE MOON, ACAST

Best Series

SPOOKED, PRESENTED BY SNAP JUDGMENT, LUMINARY MEDIA/WNYC STUDIOS

Best Writing

FIASCO, LUMINARY MEDIA

General Series

Arts & Culture

RECORDING ARTISTS: RADICAL WOMEN, GETTY

Business

PIVOT, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Comedy

JUDGE JOHN HODGMAN, MAXIMUM FUN

Crime & Justice

CRIMINAL, PRX RADIOTOPIA

Diversity & Inclusion

POD SAVE THE PEOPLE, CROOKED MEDIA

Documentary

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR, WONDERY

Family & Kids

THE STORY PIRATES PODCAST, GIMLET

Health & Wellness

DAILY BREATH WITH DEEPAK CHOPRA, PART2 PICTURES

Interview/Talk Show

THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Lifestyle

THE UPGRADE BY LIFEHACKER, LIFEHACKER/G/O MEDIA

Music

MOGUL, GIMLET/SPOTIFY

News & Politics

VOTING WHILE BLACK, COLOR OF CHANGE

Science & Education

OVERHEARD AT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Scripted (Fiction)

BLACKOUT, ENDEAVOR AUDIO

Sports

30 FOR 30 PODCASTS: SEASON 6, ESPN FILMS

Technology

RECODE DECODE, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Television & Film

BEHIND THE SCENES, NETFLIX

Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials

Arts & Culture

THE SPORKFUL: WHEN WHITE PEOPLE SAY PLANTATION, STITCHER

Crime & Justice

CHASING COSBY, HERZOG & COMPANY/LOS ANGELES TIMES

Documentary

FIASCO, LUMINARY MEDIA



Live Podcast Recording

#TELLBLACKSTORIES: BLACK WOMEN & GIRLS, COLOR OF CHANGE

News & Politics

ON SECOND THOUGHT: THE TREVOR NOAH PODCAST, LUMINARY MEDIA

Science & Education

TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ, TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ

Sports

THE LEAD, WONDERY

Television & Film

#TELLBLACKSTORIES: BLACK WOMEN & GIRLS, COLOR OF CHANGE

People's Voice winners:

Features

Best Branded Podcast or Segment:

SILICON VALLEY: RECODE/DECODE, HBO

Best Host

RONAN FARROW, THE CATCH AND KILL PODCAST WITH RONAN FARROW, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS

Best Individual Episode

THE CHERNOBYL PODCAST, HBO

Best Mini Series

DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA, OSM AUDIO/WNYC STUDIOS

Best Original Music / Sound Design

13 MINUTES TO THE MOON, ACAST

Best Series

THE MOTH RADIO HOUR + PODCAST, THE MOTH/PRX

Best Writing

THE DREAM, LITTLE EVERYWHERE

General Series

Arts & Culture

SWITCHED ON POP, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Business

PIVOT, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Comedy

THE TRYPOD, TRY GUYS

Crime & Justice

CRIMINAL, PRX RADIOTOPIA

Diversity & Inclusion

DEAD ASS WITH K & D, STITCHER

Documentary

BE WOKE PRESENTS: BLACK HISTORY IN TWO MINUTES, BE WOKE

Family & Kids

GOOD NIGHT STORIES FOR REBEL GIRLS: THE PODCAST, REBEL GIRLS

Health & Wellness

HAPPIER WITH GRETCHEN RUBIN, GRETCHEN RUBIN/THE ONWARD PROJECT

Interview/Talk Show

THE EZRA KLEIN SHOW, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

Lifestyle

PROOF PODCAST, AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN

Music

DISSECT, COLE CUCHNA/SPOTIFY

News & Politics

STAY TUNED WITH PREET, CAFE/SOME SPIDER

Science & Education

SCIENCE RULES! WITH BILL NYE, STITCHER

Scripted (Fiction)

PASSENGER LIST, PRX RADIOTOPIA

Sports

NO DUNKS, THE ATHLETIC

Technology

DARKNET DIARIES, DARKNET DIARIES

Television & Film

MASTERPIECE STUDIO, MASTERPIECE

Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials

Arts & Culture

AMERICAN MASTERS PODCAST, PBS affiliate WNET-TV (THIRTEEN)/NEW YORK

Crime & Justice

TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA, TENDERFOOT TV

Documentary

THIS LAND, CROOKED MEDIA

Live Podcast Recording

#TELLBLACKSTORIES: BLACK WOMEN & GIRLS, COLOR OF CHANGE

News & Politics

ON SECOND THOUGHT: THE TREVOR NOAH PODCAST, LUMINARY MEDIA

Science & Education

TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ, TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ

Sports

THE STERLING AFFAIRS, ESPN FILMS

Television & Film

BEHIND THE IRISHMAN, NETFLIX

« see more Net News