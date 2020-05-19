-
'The Joe Rogan Experience' Moving To Spotify In Exclusive Deal
May 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM (PT)
"THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" is moving to SPOTIFY in a multiyear licensing deal that will see the popular podcast and its video counterpart become SPOTIFY exclusives after the end of 2020.
ROGAN announced TODAY (5/19) that the show will be available on SPOTIFY as of SEPTEMBER 1st while continuing on other platforms, but will be only available on SPOTIFY starting in 2021; the show will, however, remain free and the content will remain the same. Clips will appear on YOUTUBE but complete shows will be on SPOTIFY only.
Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!
