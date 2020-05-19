Rogan (Photo: Spotify)

"THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" is moving to SPOTIFY in a multiyear licensing deal that will see the popular podcast and its video counterpart become SPOTIFY exclusives after the end of 2020.

ROGAN announced TODAY (5/19) that the show will be available on SPOTIFY as of SEPTEMBER 1st while continuing on other platforms, but will be only available on SPOTIFY starting in 2021; the show will, however, remain free and the content will remain the same. Clips will appear on YOUTUBE but complete shows will be on SPOTIFY only.

