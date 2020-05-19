Condolences

ALL ACCESS offers condolences to longtime COLUMBIA, SC-based iHEARTMEDIA Area SVP/Programming LJ SMITH on the loss of his mother.

“She was one of my earthly heroes,” SMITH wrote on FACEBOOK. “Kind, compassionate, loving, smart, beautiful, patient, intelligent, and understanding. I would have been grateful just to know her. Being her son, I’m truly blessed. It’s a sad day in the SMITH family, but still so much joy to be considered.”

Send sympathy messages here.

« see more Net News