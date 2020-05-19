-
Condolences To iHeartMedia’s LJ Smith On The Loss Of His Mother
May 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS offers condolences to longtime COLUMBIA, SC-based iHEARTMEDIA Area SVP/Programming LJ SMITH on the loss of his mother.
“She was one of my earthly heroes,” SMITH wrote on FACEBOOK. “Kind, compassionate, loving, smart, beautiful, patient, intelligent, and understanding. I would have been grateful just to know her. Being her son, I’m truly blessed. It’s a sad day in the SMITH family, but still so much joy to be considered.”

