While people have become tired of talking about COVID 19 and with many anxious to get back to work – we have kept it light-hearted and developed new habits and a newfound appreciation for 'doing it ourselves,' innovating at home," observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"DIY is off the charts.

"So how are you weaving your brand into this trend?

"Holding virtual 'DIY' parties with the audience can create a more reciprocal brand reputation – showing interest in what they’ve been up to.

"And throwing client sponsored virtual “DIY” hangouts around their product or services places our partners in front of the consumers they are counting on to return as we reopen for business.

"Leveraging Social Media to build on brand strength is critical.

"Because brand strength is what will drive the bottom line when we come out of this."

