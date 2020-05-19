Home For The Summer

ENTERCOM employees working from home have been informed that they will continue to be working remotely until "at least" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st.

In a memo to staff from COO SUSAN LARKIN obtained by ALL ACCESS, LARKIN told staffers that ENTERCOM, while encouraged by the lifting of stay-at-home orders in several states and cities and other positive developments in the pandemic, is following the lead of several other companies, including GOOGLE, TWITTER, AMAZON, and more, in keeping employees away from the office. "These companies are extending their work from home protocol for at least the next several months because, like us, they are working quite well that way," she wrote. ENTERCOM will revise the SEPTEMBER 1st date as conditions warrant, considering exceptions on a case-by-case basis when the company believes working in the office will "considerably improve an employee’s ability to perform their duties."

