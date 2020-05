Winners, Day 1

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the first round of winners of its 2020 Awards for Excellence. TUESDAY's (5/19) list was for the best radio shows, TV newscasts, and significant community impacts. Winners in additional categories will be honored with announcements coming WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY.

Radio winners on day one included:

Small Market

Music

Best Morning Radio Show: "LIFEMATTERS," CTJ COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WLKG (LAKE 96.1)/LAKE GENEVA, WI

Best Radio Show: MIKE MASON, WLKG

Best Community Impact: "DREAM CHRISTMAS," SPARTA-TOMAH Country WCOW-F (COW 97)/SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI

News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: "CHUCK AND JIM VETERANS DAY Show," RADIO PLUS BAY CITIES Classic Hits WHYB-F (CLASSIC HITS 103.7)/MENOMINEE, MI-MARINETTE, WI

Best Radio Show: "SWAP SHOP," WHYB

Best Community Impact: "CHILDREN’S RADIOTHON SURPASSES $2 MILLION," GOOD KARMA News-Talk WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI

Medium Market

Music

Best Morning Radio Show: "THE BIG CHEESE MORNING SHOW WITH TRAV: Bye Bye EMILY SKYE",

NRG MEDIA Rock WBCV (BIG CHEESE 107.9)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI

Best Radio Show: "THE FIFE SHOW AFTERNOONS," MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY

Best Community Impact: "SAINT OR SCROOGE," WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON, WI

News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: "B.J. & THE BEAR," WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Sports WSCO-A-W237AA-W256DD (AM 1570 THE SCORE)/APPLETON, WI

Best Radio Show: "THE APPLETON TROPHY FANTASY FOOTBALL SHOW WITH LEO, BALKY & ALEX," WSCO

Best Community Impact: "OPERATION SANTA PAWS DONATION DRIVE," SEEHAFER BRADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A/MANITOWOC, WI

Large Market

Music

Best Morning Radio Show: KRISTA & THE MORNING RUSH, MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON

Best Radio Show: JILLENE KHAN, MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING AC WMGN (MAGIC 98)/MADISON, WI

Best Community Impact: "MAGIC 98 HOLIDAY WISH," WMGN

News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: “WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS: JANUARY 11, 2019," GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

Best Radio Show: “WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS: SEPTEMBER 11, 2019,” WTMJ

Best Community Impact: "STEVE SCAFFIDI'S SALUTE TO SERVICE," WTMJ

