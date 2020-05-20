Save Our Stages Radiothon 5/21-22

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO's BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN of THE KQX MORNING CREW will be live for 34 hours for "THE SAVE OUR STAGES RADIOTHON" from THURSDAY, MAY 21st at 6a through FRIDAY MAY 22nd at 4p in honor of CHICAGO’s 34 iconic independent music venues affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Each hour, BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN will be pushing awareness and donations for CIVL, as well as the individual venue GoFundMe.com pages here. The hours on-air will be filled with music, memories, interviews with venue owners, and artists reminiscing about favorite venues and shows.

BRIAN, ALI, and JUSTIN stated, "CHICAGO has the best music venues in the world!!! CIVL is an organization to help keep them alive during this tragic time in all our lives so the joy of live music will be open in CHICAGO for years to come! We’ll be punishing ourselves to help. Join us!”

You can listen online at www.101WKQX.com.

