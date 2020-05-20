Donation, Sale

LINFIELD COLLEGE is donating noncommercial Classical KSLC/MCMINNVILLE, OR to ALL CLASSICAL PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. The donee has been programming the station as a simulcast of Classical KQAC/PORTLAND, OR since APRIL 2nd; the station previously aired student programming.

In other filings from the FCC, HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY is selling noncommercial Variety WHEI/TIFFIN, OH to SOARING EAGLE PROMOTIONS INC. d/b/a SHINE FM for $43,500.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KILLEEN-TEMPLE LICENSE, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KSSM/COPPERAS COVE, TX at reduced power due to transmitter issues.

DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNICATION LLC has filed for a Silent STA for KDVK/DOVE CREEK, CO while relocating.

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. (W220CN/CHARLESTON, SC, moving after damage from Hurricane Dorian, new lease delayed by pandemic); PENSACOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (W205BR/ELMIRA, NY); NIA BROADCASTING, INC. (WSYL-A/SYLVANIA, GA, anticipates returning to the air within 90 days); and CSN INTERNATIONAL (W244DF/LOGANSPORT, IN, return to air delayed by pandemic).

And PATRICK LOPEMAN's BAY VIEW BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of WMOM/PENTWATER, MI to HIT RADIO MEDIA, LLC for $44,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing and $200/year to LOPEMAN for life for a noncompete and royalty agreement.

« see more Net News