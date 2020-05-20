Troy Hanson

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted VP/Corporate Programming-Rock Formats TROY HANSON. The promotion adds oversight of the Classic Rock format for CUMULUS. HANSON was previously VP/Operations for CUMULUS/CHICAGO; PD for WKQX and VP/Programming, Rock formats (Active/Alternative Formats). He will continue in his roles as VP/Operations, CUMULUS/CHICAGO and PD at WKQX.

EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS noted, “We’re grateful that TROY’s mastery of every rock variant -- Alternative, Active and Classic -- will enable him to oversee these formats within CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE. TROY leads with a well-honed instincts and a big heart.”

VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN said, “This promotion is well-earned recognition for TROY’s leadership and effectiveness. Congratulations, TROY – and thanks for continuing to build our team into the best cluster in the city of CHICAGO.”

HANSON commented, "Very appreciative of the continued confidence BRIAN PHILIPS and MARV NYREN are showing with this new appointment. We have an amazing group of creative and talented programmers and personalities in Rock to draw inspiration from daily. A tip of the cap to BRIAN and MARV, along with MARY BERNER, DAVE MILNER and BOB WALKER for their stellar leadership.”

