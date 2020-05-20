Expands Into Neighboring Rights Market

BMG has set up a boutique neighboring rights service to enable recording artists to capitalise on one of the music industry’s least understood revenue streams. First clients to sign up for the new service are U.K. DJ and producer JONAS BLUE and founding member and lead singer of the legendary rock band THE WHO, ROGER DALTREY.

BMG COO BEN KATOVSKY said, “We are delighted to welcome JONAS and ROGER as we further extend our service offering to artists by offering a bespoke neighboring rights service. We believe there is a substantial opportunity to increase artist income in this fast-growing area."

