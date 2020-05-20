Lineup Changes

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK is making changes to its evening and overnight/early morning lineup on MONDAY (5/26), reports NEWSDAY's NEIL BEST. The changes do not affect the 6a-6p (ET) daytime schedule.

The moves include expanding MIKE FRANCESA's evening show from its present 6-6:30p (ET) half hour to a full hour 6-7p; JOHN JASTREMSKI moves from 2-6a to 7-11p, filling the slot presently covered with NEW YORK YANKEES game broadcast replays, with STEVE SOMERS shifting from 10:30p-2a to 11p-3a. JASTREMSKI's overnight shift will be covered by CBS SPORTS RADIO's AMY LAWRENCE show.

And in early mornings, JERRY RECCO and AL DUKES expand from their 20-minute show preceding "BOOMER AND GIO" to a full hour 5-6a.

