Coming Next Week

The LOS ANGELES TIMES' latest podcast is a true crime series on a sensational murder case that made headlines 30 years ago.

"IT WAS SIMPLE: THE BETTY BRODERICK MURDERS," a four-episode podcast produced with SPOKE MEDIA, is hosted by TIMES columnist PATT MORRISON and looks at the 1989 murders of DAN BRODERICK and his second wife LINDA by his first wife BETTY BRODERICK in LA JOLLA, CA, which raised questions of domestic abuse and initially led to a hung jury and second trial, leading to a conviction on second degree murder charges. The case has been the subject of several books, a TV movie, and the second season of the TV version of another TIMES podcast, "DIRTY JOHN."

The podcast debuts TUESDAY (5/26).



« see more Net News