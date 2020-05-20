Southbound 75 (Photo: Jeremy Ryan)

The band SOUTHBOUND 75 has been signed to a recording deal with ROXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP. The TAMPA-based group’s debut album, “Tales From The Black Swamp,” is due out this summer. Its lead single, “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet,” was recently released.

“I am very excited to be working with MARK LORENZO and the rest of the guys in SOUTHBOUND 75,” said ROXY’S BILL MCDERMOTT, who produced the album. “I am really looking forward to great things happening for these guys. LORENZO’s songwriting abilities are just flat-out remarkable as an artist."

Led by singer/songwriter LORENZO, the Alt-Country/Southern Rock quartet also includes KEVIN DORIS, VANCE ESKESEN and GREGG GIACOBBE.

