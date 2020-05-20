Round Two

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION continued its announcement of winners of its 2020 Awards for Excellence, with WEDNESDAY's (5/20) second round honoring Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year and News Operations of the Year. A final round of winners will be announced on THURSDAY.

Radio winners on day two included:

Small Market

Music

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: SPARTA-TOMAH Country WCOW-F (COW 97)/SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI

News and Talk

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: GOOD KARMA News-Talk WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI

News Operation of the Year: RADIO PLUS BAY CITIES Classic Hits WHYB-F (CLASSIC HITS 103.7)/MENOMINEE, MI-MARINETTE, WI

Medium Market

Music

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WZOR-WZOS (RAZOR 94.7)/GREEN BAY

News and Talk

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: SEEHAFER BRADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A/MANITOWOC, WI

News Operation of the Year: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY

Large Market

Music

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING AC WMGN (MAGIC 98)/MADISON, WI

News and Talk

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO

News Operation of the Year: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

