Offering

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. has completed its offering of $1.2 billion in 6.5% senior secured notes due 2027. The aggregate amount was increased from the original $800 million due to investor demand.

"This added liquidity will help bolster our already strong balance sheet, providing us with extra cushion to withstand any scenario well into 2021, as well as ample resources to capitalize on current innovations and ramp business up quickly when the time is right," said Pres./CEO MICHAEL RAPINO. "Artists' endless creativity along with the enduring fan demand for concerts fuels our confidence that there is, and always will be, a strong future ahead for concerts and live events."

