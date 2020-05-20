Joy Proft

NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT-ALBANY, NY ups weekender JOY PROFT to middays, effective MONDAY, MAY 25th. JOY, who first worked at EQX in the '90s and previously owned a clothing business in MANCHESTER, VT replaces RYAN BUSHEE, who is headed to a position outside of radio. RYAN will continue to host of EQXPosure, the station’s long running local music show.

PD JEFF MORAD said, "It has been an absolute pleasure watching RYAN grow as the midday host, and local music director. His passion, dedication and natural talent will be missed, but the blow is lessened in knowing that he’ll still be here giving great local bands the attention they deserve on SUNDAY nights from 7-9p. JOY has proven her ability to accept a challenge and exceed expectations. Immediately upon her return to the airwaves, she implemented a feature called 'SUNDAY BRUNCH W/ JOY' where she interviews local business owners. It doesn’t get any more EQX than that: A perfect blend of music and support of independent business!”

JOEL

WEQX alumn JOEL MARSHALL returns to the station to host SATURDAY afternoons. JOEL has been part of the station in numerous capacities throughout the station's 35-year history.

KELLER

PM Drive Host/Production/Imaging Director KELLER will become host of “EQX SUNDAY REWIND,” a weekly look into the station’s music history.

“As Program Director, I need to make some tough decisions; not a single one of those decisions is made without consulting with KELLER first, because he never lets me (or the station) down," said MORAD. "His decision to immediately step in to host THE SUNDAY REWIND, is a fine example of that. Mostly, because I didn’t even have to ask him! We would be lost without KELLER, so back off… major market corporate suitors!"

« see more Net News