Willie Morrison (photo: Ford Fairchild)

NASHVILLE-based artist management and marketing consulting firm PRIME FOCUS has signed singer-songwriter WILLIE MORRISON to its management roster. The former frontman for THE MORRISON BROTHERS BAND is set to release his solo debut single, “One More Time,” on FRIDAY, MAY 29th.

“The first time [producer] BEN JOHNSON played WILLIE’s ‘One More Time’ for me, I was instantly struck by the fresh sound,” said PRIME FOCUS owner RANDY BROWN. "I love what WILLIE stands for, where he’s wanting to go, and his approach to music and life. I knew I had to be part of his next move as a solo artist.”

