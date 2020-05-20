May 27th

ACAST is holding a free ZOOM virtual video event about podcast comedy featuring MARGARET CHO and others talking about the genre.

"Laughter is the Best Medicine" is the latest in ACAST's "Feed Drop" series of virtual events, and will stream on MAY 27th at 2p (ET). CHO, host of her own podcast on the EARIOS podcast network, will be joined by EARIOS Co-Founded PRIYANKA MATTOO, DAILY BEAST Senior Writer and "THE LAST LAUGH" podcast host MATT WILSTEIN, and DAILY BEAST VP/Business Development SAMANTHA WINKELMAN for the panel, preceded by an introduction from ACAST.

“Comedy has always been a source of comfort during times of crisis. In our current climate, we’re seeing comedy podcasts lead the charge as an instant, streamable source of humor for audiences,” said ACAST AMERICAS Managing Dir. BRIAN DANZIS. “Feed Drop will showcase why podcasting is such a hit for comedy -- and why listeners are tuning in.”



