RAB 'Open For Business' Live Video Series Offers Presentation By John Bates On Management Communication Strategies
May 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM (PT)
Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, with EXECUTIVE SPEAKING SUCCESS CEO JOHN BATES speaking on effective management communication strategies.
The webinar, free to RAB members, will be streamed at noon (CT) on JUNE 3rd and subsequently will be available for on-demand viewing.
