Lee Leipsner

Veteran Record Exec LEE LEIPSNER is the new Head Of Pop Promotion at S-CURVE RECORDS/BMG, and will base in NEW YORK, reporting to label President/Founder STEVE GREENBERG.

LEIPSNER spent 25 years at SONY MUSIC, most recently as COLUMBIA's EVP/Promotion at COLUMBIA RECORDS. He was central in developing and breaking artists such as ADELE, ONE DIRECTION, CHAINSMOKERS, CALVIN HARRIS, TRAIN and HOZIER among many others.

GREENBERG said, "LEE LEIPSNER is one of the smartest and most passionate people in the radio promotion field and his track record more than speaks for itself. We've been wanting to work with LEE for a very long time, and now we can't wait to let him work his magic with our records at pop.”

The S-CURVE RECORDS/BMG roster includes AJR, ANDY GRAMMER, CONKARAH, LESLIE ODOM JR., NETTA, MAGIC GIANT, ELISE LeGROW among others.

« see more Net News