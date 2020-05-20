Virtual Participation

Due to the cancellation of the original DELFEST 2020, there will now be a DELFEST AT HOME! FREE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL this MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

Performances from THE DEL MCCOURY BAND, TREY ANASTASIO BAND, GREENSKY BLUEGRASS, BILLY STRINGS, I’M WITH HER, MARTY STUART and many more will be rebroadcast from past DELFESTS on MAY 21st-24th.

"We've heard from many folks how much it's going to hurt not being at DELFEST this MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, so we hope this helps a little. We're grateful to have a dedicated crew that has captured some great moments of DELFEST through the years, and are looking forward to reliving some of these great moments with you ourselves," says RONNIE MCCOURY of the DEL MCCOURY BAND and THE TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS.

And brother ROB MCCOURY added, "We are so excited about this. It's just a small way we can all feel connected this weekend. Keep an eye on your notifications -- we are going to pop onto FACEBOOK LIVE from time to time between sets to say ‘hello.’"

Fans can watch the virtual event on NUGS.tv or DELFEST’s YOUTUBE channel or FACEBOOK page.

