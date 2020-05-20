Community Support

LONG ISLAND RADIO BROADCASTING Triple A WEHM (92.9 & 96.9 EHM)//SOUTHAMPTON, NY has announced this MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND the station will present "THE CONCERT FOR CAREGIVERS" to benefit STONY BROOK SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL’s HEALTH CARE HEROES FUND for their efforts during the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) outbreak.

It is a virtual music festival featuring videos from many of the national recording artists from that WEHM plays such as LUCINDA WILLIAMS, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, PETE YORN, KT TUNSTALL, THE KILLERS, THE LONE BELLOW and many other surprise guests. All artists have generously donated their videos, many of which were recorded in their own homes.

Local artists such as NANCY ATLAS, TAYLOR BARTON, GENE CASEY AND THE LONESHARKS, INDA EATON, CAROLINE DOCTOROW, and others have also contributed videos to support and thank the local caregivers at STONYBROOK SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL.

Station Owner/middayer LAUREN STONE said, “We are so grateful to all the staff at STONYBROOK SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL, especially now during this pandemic. Thanks to the generosity of all these musicians, we can gather in supporting and raising funds for our local health care heroes”.

WEHM’s THE CONCERT FOR CAREGIVERS kicks off on this FRIDAY, MAY 22nd and will run through MONDAY, MAY 25th at www.concertforcaregivers.com.

