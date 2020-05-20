Super Bowl I

WESTWOOD ONE will air the original CBS RADIO broadcast of SUPER BOWL I on MEMORIAL DAY (5/25) at 8p (ET), the first time the game will be broadcast in its entirety since it was played on JANUARY 15. 1967.

The rebroadcast of JACK DREES and TOM HEDRICK's call of the NFL champion GREEN BAY PACKERS' victory over the AFL champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at the LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM will be hosted by RYAN RADTKE with additional content including interviews with players and coaches remembering the game, including BART STARR, VINCE LOMBARDI, LEN DAWSON, HANK STRAM, and CHIEFS owner LAMAR HUNT. In addition, KEVIN HARLAN will interview his former UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS professor HEDRICK about his memory of the game.

« back to Net News