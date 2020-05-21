Randy McCarten

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/ALBANY, NY, will debut "The RIVER MORNING SHOW with RANDY McCARTEN" on MAY 26th. McCARTEN, a veteran radio presence in ALBANY who was a former PD at the station, will broadcast weekdays from 5-10a (ET)

iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY Area President KRISTEN DELANEY said, “It’s great having RANDY back. He has connected with so many listeners throughout the years and has really been the heart and soul of 99.5 THE RIVER. CAPITAL DISTRICT listeners are going to love starting their day with him.”

McCARTEN added, “THE RIVER and its listeners have been a part of my life for over 20 years, and I'm really excited to help them start their day with great music, information and entertainment – it feels great to be back."

