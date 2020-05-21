Radio Renewals

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Athletics and rights holder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE have reached agreement on four-year extensions with the OWLS' radio outlets.

Football games will continue to air on BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) and men's basketball will be back on ENTERCOM News-Talk WPHT-A. HARRY DONAHUE will be back for his 19th season as play-by-play voice of OWLS football and men's basketball, with PAUL PALMER returning for his 8th season as football analyst and JOHN BAUM back for his 23rd season as men's basketball analyst.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with these two broadcast industry leaders," said TEMPLE Director of Athletics Dr. PATRICK KRAFT. "We have had a great relationship with each station and both have a broad reach that allow fans throughout the DELAWARE VALLEY to follow TEMPLE Athletics."

