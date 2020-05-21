Sublime With Rome

SUBLIME WITH ROME will team up with MUSICARES for a virtual BBQ and full-band performance on SATURDAY, MAY 23rd at 3p (PT.) The event will stream live on nugs.tv and all profits will benefit the MUSICARES COVID-19 RELIEF FUND. Tickets to the live stream event are available for purchase here.

SUBLIME WITH ROME will be performing songs off their most recent full-length album, "Blessings," produced by ROB CAVALLO (GREEN DAY, PARAMORE, LINKIN PARK)

2019 saw SUBLIME WITH ROME reach new highs with the release of their third full-length album, "Blessings," which debuted at #2 on the CURRENT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM CHART, #10 on the CURRENT DIGITAL ALBUMS CHART, and #26 on the BILLBOARD TOP ALBUMS CHART. The band spent the year headlining massive tours and performing at major festivals such as BUNBURY MUSIC FESTIVAL, SUMMERFEST, LEVITATE FESTIVAL and ONE LOVE CALI REGGAE FEST.

