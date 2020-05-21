Sold

GEORGE C. HUDSON, III is selling Gospel WENR-A-W288DR/ENGLEWOOD, TN to MICHAEL R. BEVERLY for $16,800.

In other filings with the FCC, BRANTLEY BROADCAST ASSOCIATES LLC is selling Country WLEE-A-W251CN (THE HAWG)/WINONA, MS to SETH KENT's BACK FOURTY BROADCASTING, LLC for $5,000.

SOCIALIST FORUM is transferring low power WRFU-LP/URBANA, Il to URBANA-CHAMPAIGN INDEPENDENT MEDIA CENTER FOUNDATION.

And CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KKGL/NAMPA-BOISE, ID at reduced power due to transmitter problems, and CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WHBT-A/TALLAHASSEE after losing its site.

