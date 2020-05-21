Temecula Road (Photo: Tyler Conrad)

BUENA VISTA RECORDS’ Country trio TEMECULA ROAD has signed a co-publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based boutique publishing company JRM PUBLISHING and DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

“The talent and work ethic of TEMECULA ROAD is undeniable,” said JRM PUBLISHING owners JIMMY and SARAH ROBBINS in a joint statement. “We are so excited to get to work with TEMECULA ROAD and DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING.”

"We met JIMMY and SARAH on our first trip to NASHVILLE five years ago, and have since then become good friends,” said the band’s DAWSON ANDERSON. “Now that we’ve made the move here full-time, it felt natural to continue our relationship with them as they’ve watched us grow from the very beginning,” said the band’s EMMA SALUTE. “We’re so excited to be working and writing with the team at JRM,” added MADDIE SALUTE.

JRM’s roster also includes ERIC ARIES, DEREK AUSTIN, KYD THE BAND and LINDSEY LEE TAYLOR, as well as co-owner JIMMY ROBBINS, a GRAMMY and CMA nominated songwriter, producer, and publisher who has scored nine #1 songs as a writer.

TEMECULA ROAD is releasing three new acoustic tracks in the coming months, starting with just released “Fades,” followed by “Never Knew I Needed You” on FRIDAY, MAY 29th and “Maybe Not,” on FRIDAY, JUNE 19th.

« see more Net News